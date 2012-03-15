WASHINGTON, March 15 The U.S. government announced civil and criminal charges against a Chicago-based consultant on Thursday for allegedly trading on confidential information about private-equity firm Carlyle Group's planned acquisition of vitamin company NBTY Inc.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Sherif Mityas has agreed to settle the civil insider-trading charges and pay a $78,000 fine for allegedly purchasing NBTY stock and tipping off a relative ahead of Carlyle's acquisition. He and the relative later made a $38,000 profit, the SEC said.

Mityas also pleaded guilty to parallel criminal charges that were filed against him by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn.

(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)