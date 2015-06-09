By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 9 Two California-based stock
brokers have been criminally charged with using material
non-public information to trade in Ardea Biosciences Inc, a
biotechnology firm later acquired by AstraZeneca, the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.
The SEC said that stock brokers Chad Wiegand and Akis
Eracleous were charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the
Southern District of California.
The SEC also charged both men in a parallel civil case,
along with a third man - Michael Fefferman who worked for Ardea
Biosciences. The SEC added that all three defendants have agreed
to settle the SEC's charges, and penalties will be assessed
later.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)