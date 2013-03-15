By Jonathan Stempel and Katya Wachtel
March 15 Hedge fund titan Steven A. Cohen's firm
is paying $615.7 million to settle charges that it improperly
traded in two stocks, in what is the largest-ever, insider
trading settlement, U.S. securities regulators said on Friday.
SAC Capital Advisors has long been the focus of a federal
insider trading probe, and the settlement removes a major
distraction that had prompted some investors to pull their money
out of the $15 billion hedge fund. But it does not end the
scrutiny as the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal
Bureau of Investigation are still investigating SAC's trading of
other stocks.
The accord "does not preclude the future filing of
additional charges against any person, including Steve Cohen,
who is not named as a defendant in these cases," George
Canellos, acting director of the SEC enforcement division, said
on a conference call.
Cohen is one of the most successful and best known managers
in the $2.25 trillion hedge fund industry, generating an average
annual return of 25 percent over the life of his 20-year-old
firm.
The settlements involves two subsidiaries of SAC: CR
Intrinsic agreed to pay about $601.7 million to settle
allegations that one of its former employees participated in an
insider trading scheme involving shares of Elan Corp and
Wyeth Inc, now a part of Pfizer Inc. And Sigma Capital
agreed to pay about $13.9 million to settle charges the firm
engaged in insider trading in shares of Dell Inc and
Nvidia Corp.
The combined payout is nearly four times the biggest
previous sanction in an SEC insider trading case, which was the
$156 million that Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam was
ordered to pay. That case culminated with Rajaratnam's criminal
conviction in May 2011.
In agreeing to settle, neither SAC Capital nor its
subsidiaries admitted or denied wrongdoing. SAC Capital's
management company and not outside investors will pay the fines,
said a person familiar with the hedge fund.
"This settlement is a substantial step toward resolving all
outstanding regulatory matters and allows the firm to move
forward with confidence," SAC said in a statement.
The Stamford, Connecticut-based firm added that Cohen
himself "has not been charged with any wrongdoing and has done
nothing wrong."
OTHER PROBES
The settlements come after investors submitted notices last
month to pull $1.68 billion from SAC Capital, largely over
concern about the insider trading investigation.
Big investors including Morgan Stanley and Blackstone
Group LP, which last month negotiated more favorable
redemption conditions with SAC, declined to comment on the
settlements.
In November, regulators charged CR Intrinsic with insider
trading and the SEC said one of its portfolio managers, Mathew
Martoma, illegally obtained confidential details about a
clinical trial for an Alzheimer's drug.
Martoma is facing criminal charges over the 2008 incident
and has pleaded not guilty. At the time, U.S. prosecutors in New
York called the insider trading in shares of Elan and Wyeth one
of the largest illegal trading schemes on record.
Outside lawyers expect the government is not done with the
criminal case.
"The amended complaint specifically cites Mr. Martoma's
discussions with an unidentified portfolio manager who is
probably Mr. Cohen," said Thomas Gorman, a partner at law firm
Dorsey & Whitney. He was referring to court documents that
referred to the "hedge fund owner," which is Cohen.
"Whether they can develop sufficient evidence to bring
charges is another matter. Clearly, they do not have that
evidence now but enforcement officials are continuing to look,"
Gorman said.
Federal investigators are also examining other allegations
of improper trading by SAC Capital in shares of Weight Watchers
International Inc and InterMune Inc, according
to people familiar with the situation. Reuters first reported on
that case in December.
SEC officials said the settlements resolve a so-called Wells
notice issued to SAC Capital in November, stemming from the Elan
investigation.
"These settlements call for the imposition of historic
penalties," the SEC's Canellos said. "We can't tolerate a market
rigged for the benefit of insiders and their cronies."
The settlement over Dell and Nvidia arises from a guilty
plea last year by former SAC Capital portfolio manager, Jon
Horvath, who reported to Michael Steinberg, one of Cohen's
longest tenured traders.
Last fall, federal prosecutors named Steinberg as an
unindicted co-conspirator in a criminal prosecution involving
two other recently convicted hedge fund traders, who had also
traded Dell shares.
In February, Reuters reported that prosecutors are nearing a
decision on whether to pursue criminal charges against
Steinberg, who was suspended in October from his post at SAC
Capital.
Barry Berke, a lawyer for Steinberg, said his client "did
absolutely nothing wrong."
The cases are SEC v. CR Intrinsic Investors LLC et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-08466; and
SEC v. Sigma Capital Management LLC in the same court, No.
13-01740.