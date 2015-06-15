BRIEF-U.S. SEC charges Credit Suisse, former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
* U.S. SEC - SEC charges Credit Suisse and Former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
WASHINGTON, June 15 A Swiss trader has agreed to pay more than $2.8 million to settle civil charges that he illegally traded before Apple Inc's acquisition of the Florida-based biometrics company AuthenTec Inc., U.S. regulators said Monday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Helmut Anscheringer purchased stock and call options in AuthenTec after his friend told him Apple was planning to buy the company for $355 million.
The SEC said Anscheringer reaped $1.8 million in illicit profits by his trading. He is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
