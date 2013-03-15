March 15 An affiliate of SAC Capital Advisors LP
agreed to pay more than $600 million to settle U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission charges that it participated in an
insider trading scheme, the largest settlement of its kind.
The affiliate, CR Intrinsic Investors, had been charged with
insider trading in November, when the SEC said one of its
portfolio managers, Mathew Martoma, illegally obtained
confidential details about a clinical trial for an Alzheimer's
drug.
The SEC also said another hedge fund firm with ties to SAC,
Sigma Capital Management, agreed to pay nearly $14 million to
settle a separate insider trading case.
Neither firm admitted or denied wrongdoing in agreeing to
the settlements, which were announced on Friday.