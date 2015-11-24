Nov 24 A political intelligence firm has admitted to wrongdoing for failing to properly tell its compliance officers when analysts got potential inside tips from federal employees, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

New York-based Marwood Group Research Group, LLC, whose business includes giving hedge funds and other clients updates on potential federal actions, will also pay a $375,000 penalty, the SEC said.

" e are pleased that this settlement finally puts this matter behind us," a Marwood spokesman said. The firm fully cooperated in the agency's four-year review, the spokesman said.

The misconduct occurred in 2010, when Marwood analysts sought and received information from federal employees about policy issues and regulatory approvals that were pending at the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the SEC said.

Marwood encouraged its analysts to maintain relationships with government employees in order to gather research for updates, or "research notes," it would send to its clients. The analysts' interactions with federal employees, however, increased the chances that Marwood Group could acquire material inside information.

The firm's written policies prohibited employees from acquiring inside information and also required that they tell the firm's compliance department if they came across anything confidential, the SEC.

Nonetheless, Marwood's analysts did not present information they received to the compliance department. What's more, the firm wrote research updates for clients, who could have used inside information to make trading decisions, the SEC said.

Marwood, which is also registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority as a securities brokerage, will hire an independent consultant to review how the firm enforces its compliance procedures related to potential inside information, the SEC said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Andrew Hay)