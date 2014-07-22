By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 22
WASHINGTON, July 22 A New York-based investor
relations executive on Tuesday agreed to settle civil charges
that he illegally traded with inside information obtained while
preparing press releases for company clients, U.S. regulators
said.
Kevin McGrath of Cameron Associates will pay a little more
than $25,000 in penalties, disgorgement and prejudgment
interest, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.
The SEC alleges that McGrath sold his shares in Misonix Inc
when he learned the company planned to announce
disappointing financial results, and bought stock in Clean
Diesel Technologies Inc before it announced positive
market-moving news.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)