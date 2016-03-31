By Suzanne Barlyn
| March 31
March 31 A New York-based power plant developer
and its founder must pay a total of $3.1 million in penalties
for an illegal stock offering and insider trading, a U.S. court
ruled on Thursday.
The decision, in a 13-page opinion by U.S. District Court
Judge Andrew Carter Jr. in Manhattan, caps off a civil case
filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in
2013 against Laidlaw Energy Group Inc, and its founder and chief
executive, Michael Bartoszek, in 2013.
The company is now delisted and its main telephone is
disconnected.
Laidlaw and Bartoszek conducted an illegal offering of more
than 2 billion shares between 2006 and 2010, the SEC said in its
complaint. The two sold the stock in tranches, a tactic to
improperly skirt SEC registration requirements, to three
companies that Laidlaw controlled. Those companies, which bought
the stock at a substantial discount, then resold the stock for a
profit.
The SEC's case was part of an agency crackdown on fraud
involving microcap companies, which often do not regularly
report their financial results to the public. Microcaps are
smaller companies with low market capitalizations and tend to
have low share prices.
Laidlaw earned a $1.3 million profit from the scheme,
representing nearly all of Laidlaw's revenue during the time
period, Judge Carter wrote in his ruling on Thursday. The
company purported to develop facilities that generate
electricity from wood biomass, the SEC has said.
A lawyer for Bartoszek did not immediately return a call
requesting comment. Efforts to locate Bartoszek were
unsuccessful. The two "conceded the truth" of the SEC's
allegations so that the court could decide which penalties to
impose, Carter wrote.
Bartoszek himself engaged in insider trading by selling more
than 118 million Laidlaw shares between 2009 and 2011 while
withholding information about an auditor's concerns that
appeared in earlier non-public financial statements, Carter
wrote. The auditor had doubts about the company's "ability to
continue as a growing concern," according to the opinion. Carter
earned more than $318,000 in profits from the trades, the SEC
said.
Laidlaw's misconduct "unjustly harmed other shareholders who
suffered dilution of their securities and were denied the
protections of full and fair disclosure of Laidlaw's securities
offers," Carter wrote.
The total $3.1 million in penalties requires Laidlaw and
Bartosek to return the $1.3 million in profits and to pay a
total of $1.8 million in fines, according to the ruling.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Frances Kerry)