March 31 A New York-based power plant developer and its founder must pay a total of $3.1 million in penalties for an illegal stock offering and insider trading, a U.S. court ruled on Thursday.

The decision, in a 13-page opinion by U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter Jr. in Manhattan, caps off a civil case filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2013 against Laidlaw Energy Group Inc, and its founder and chief executive, Michael Bartoszek, in 2013.

The company is now delisted and its main telephone is disconnected.

Laidlaw and Bartoszek conducted an illegal offering of more than 2 billion shares between 2006 and 2010, the SEC said in its complaint. The two sold the stock in tranches, a tactic to improperly skirt SEC registration requirements, to three companies that Laidlaw controlled. Those companies, which bought the stock at a substantial discount, then resold the stock for a profit.

The SEC's case was part of an agency crackdown on fraud involving microcap companies, which often do not regularly report their financial results to the public. Microcaps are smaller companies with low market capitalizations and tend to have low share prices.

Laidlaw earned a $1.3 million profit from the scheme, representing nearly all of Laidlaw's revenue during the time period, Judge Carter wrote in his ruling on Thursday. The company purported to develop facilities that generate electricity from wood biomass, the SEC has said.

A lawyer for Bartoszek did not immediately return a call requesting comment. Efforts to locate Bartoszek were unsuccessful. The two "conceded the truth" of the SEC's allegations so that the court could decide which penalties to impose, Carter wrote.

Bartoszek himself engaged in insider trading by selling more than 118 million Laidlaw shares between 2009 and 2011 while withholding information about an auditor's concerns that appeared in earlier non-public financial statements, Carter wrote. The auditor had doubts about the company's "ability to continue as a growing concern," according to the opinion. Carter earned more than $318,000 in profits from the trades, the SEC said.

Laidlaw's misconduct "unjustly harmed other shareholders who suffered dilution of their securities and were denied the protections of full and fair disclosure of Laidlaw's securities offers," Carter wrote.

The total $3.1 million in penalties requires Laidlaw and Bartosek to return the $1.3 million in profits and to pay a total of $1.8 million in fines, according to the ruling. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Frances Kerry)