NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. securities regulators can move forward with a lawsuit accusing two Dubai residents of making $3.7 million through insider trading in Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc and another biotechnology company, a Manhattan federal judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken last year dismissed an earlier version of the lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Dhia Jafar and Omar Nabulsi over trades they made ahead of news of an offer by Amgen Inc to acquire Onyx.

But Oetken said an amended complaint filed in December adding allegations about the circumstances of the Onyx trades, and assertions related to trading in Life Technologies Corp were sufficient to allow a plausible claim of insider trading.

"Based on the SEC's allegations, it is fair to characterize both the Life and Onyx trades as risky and suspicious," Oetken wrote.

The judge also declined to lift an order freezing $2.55 million of their assets.

A lawyer for Jafar and Nabulsi, Patrick Smith of DLA Piper, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did spokesmen for the SEC.

The SEC filed its lawsuit against unknown traders in July 2013, targeting three trades the commission called "suspicious" and obtaining court-ordered asset freezes against the assets in two accounts.

Jafar and Nabulsi revealed later in July of that year that they made trades in one of the accounts. Both denied wrongdoing.

The SEC's most recent complaint said the two men amassed "large, speculative and highly leveraged" call option positions in Onyx and Life Technologies.

In both cases, the positions were accumulated ahead of the online publication of articles by the Financial Post in Canada revealing confidential details about the acquisition of the companies, the SEC said.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc agreed to acquire Life Technologies in April 2013, and Amgen announced it was acquiring Onyx in August 2013 following an earlier offer that June.

Jafar and Nabulsi again sought dismissal of the complaint, as they did successfully in November 2013.

But Oetken said the overall circumstances "make it plausible that Jafar and Nabulsi acted on an actual tip about Life and Onyx consisting of material non-public information."

The case is SEC v. One or More Unknown Traders in the Securities of Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-04645. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon.)