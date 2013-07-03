UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
July 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed an insider trading lawsuit accusing unnamed defendants of making enormous profits by trading in Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc call options before the drugmaker publicly rejected a takeover bid by Amgen Inc and put itself up for sale.
In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the SEC said the trades generated more than $4.8 million of profit, including a collective return of more than 14,200 percent on options bought between June 26 and 28.
The SEC said it believes that the defendants are in, or trading through accounts in, the Canary Islands and Beirut.
On Sunday, Onyx rejected a roughly $10 billion unsolicited takeover bid from Amgen but said it would consider selling itself. Its shares soared more than 51 percent on Monday.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.