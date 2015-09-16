NEW YORK, Sept 16 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has decided to drop a lawsuit accusing two
Dubai men of insider trading in Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc while
the cancer drugmaker was mulling a takeover bid by Amgen Inc
.
Without explanation, the SEC asked U.S. District Judge Paul
Oetken in Manhattan to dismiss its case against Dhia Jafar and
Omar Nabulsi without prejudice, and lift a $2.55 million asset
freeze on two accounts they held at Citigroup, according to a
Tuesday court filing.
The request came even after Oetken in June had rejected the
defendants' argument that a decision last December by the 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals narrowing the definition of
insider trading required the dismissal of the SEC's case.
Oetken nonetheless said that decision "may make it more
difficult for the SEC to ultimately prevail" against Jafar and
Nabulsi.
SEC spokeswoman Judith Burns declined to comment. Patrick
Smith, a lawyer for Jafar and Nabulsi, was not immediately
available for comment.
Jafar's and Nabulsi's accounts were frozen in July 2013,
soon after the SEC uncovered what it called suspicious trading
in Onyx call options on June 26 and 28 of that year.
Onyx on June 30 revealed that it had rejected an unsolicited
$10 billion bid from Amgen, and said it would put itself up for
sale. Shares of Onyx soared more than 51 percent the next day.
Onyx was ultimately bought by Amgen.
Jafar and Nabulsi have long maintained that they did nothing
wrong, and that they had frequently traded in stock options.
The case is SEC v. Jafar et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-04645.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)