(Adds judge's dismissal, comments from defendant's lawyer,
byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 16 A federal judge on Wednesday
dismissed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit
accusing two Dubai men of insider trading in Onyx
Pharmaceuticals Inc while the cancer drugmaker was mulling a
takeover bid by Amgen Inc.
U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan granted the
SEC's request to end its two-year-old case against Dhia Jafar
and Omar Nabulsi without prejudice, and lift a $2.55 million
asset freeze on two accounts they held at Citigroup.
The SEC did not explain why it wanted the dismissal, which
it requested in a Tuesday court filing.
"It came out of the blue," Patrick Smith, a lawyer for the
defendants, said in an interview. "They called us and said they
wanted to dismiss the case. I think it is an admission on their
part that they had no evidence that my clients committed insider
trading. It's a shame because it was a long time coming."
Oetken in June rejected the defendants' bid to dismiss the
case in light of a December 2014 decision by the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals that narrowed the definition of insider
trading.
The judge nonetheless said that decision, known as the
Newman case, "may make it more difficult" for the SEC to prevail
against Jafar and Nabulsi.
SEC spokeswoman Judith Burns declined to comment.
Jafar's and Nabulsi's accounts were frozen in July 2013,
soon after the SEC uncovered what it called suspicious trading
in Onyx call options on June 26 and 28 of that year.
Onyx on June 30 said it rejected an unsolicited $10 billion
bid from Amgen, and would put itself up for sale. Its shares
soared more than 51 percent the next day. Onyx was ultimately
bought by Amgen.
Jafar and Nabulsi have maintained that they did nothing
wrong, and had frequently traded in stock options.
Smith said the Newman decision was "helpful," but that the
SEC "never had a tipper" or evidence that his clients received
inside information.
"On one level my clients are pleased the case is over, but
they still wonder how they're going to get their reputations
back," he said.
The case is SEC v. Jafar et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-04645.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)