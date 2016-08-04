WASHINGTON Aug 4 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Thursday charged a cardiologist with
insider trading on confidential developments as he worked on a
clinical drug trial.
The SEC alleged that Dr. Edward Kosinski of Weston,
Connecticut, traded in advance of two negative news
announcements by Regado Biosciences, which was pursuing a drug
called REG-1 to regulate clotting in patients undergoing
coronary angioplasty, the agency said in a statement.
In a parallel case, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the
District of Connecticut on Thursday announced criminal charges
against Kosinski, the statement said.
Regado later merged with Tobira Therapeutics Inc.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)