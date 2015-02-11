By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 11 An administrative judge
signaled on Wednesday that he may dismiss U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission charges against two former Wells Fargo & Co
employees following a appellate court ruling limiting
the reach of insider trading laws.
At a hearing in New York, SEC Administrative Law Judge Jason
Patil said he believed the December appellate ruling applied to
the civil case of former Wells Fargo analyst Gregory Bolan and
trader Joseph Ruggieri.
Citing the ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in New York, Patil ordered the SEC to provide evidence by Friday
showing Bolan received something in exchange for tipping
Ruggieri.
"That means a personal benefit is going to have to be
established by the division," he said. "And if they can't even
offer or proffer one and show there's a dispute, then I may rule
against you all together."
The case is the latest to feel the impact of the 2nd
Circuit's ruling, which has been seized by several defendants
facing insider trading charges.
The 2nd Circuit, in reversing the convictions of hedge fund
managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, ruled that
prosecutors must prove a trader knew that the source of a tip
received a benefit in exchange for the information.
The court also narrowed what constitutes a benefit, saying
it must be of "some consequence." The 2nd Circuit said it cannot
be just friendship but must be a "meaningfully close
relationship" suggesting a quid pro quo.
The SEC brought charges in September, alleging that Bolan
tipped Ruggieri about the upcoming upgrades and downgrades in
ratings of various companies. The tips allowed Ruggieri to make
more than $117,000 in profits for Wells Fargo, the SEC said.
The SEC said Bolan also tipped another close friend about
the ratings changes, enabling the friend to reap $10,000. The
friend has since died.
At the hearing, defense lawyers argued the SEC's alleged
benefits to Bolan - friendship and positive job feedback from
Ruggieri - were insufficient.
"You have to show that it was a relationship that was
objectively valuable coming back," said Samuel Lieberman,
Bolan's lawyer.
The SEC had argued the ruling did not apply since Bolan
allegedly misappropriated information from Wells Fargo in
violation of his employer's policies.
But Patil said the SEC needed to establish a pecuniary gain
going to Bolan or a "sufficiently close friendship."
The case is In the Matter of Bolan and Ruggieri, U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, Administrative Proceeding
No. 3-16178.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)