(Adds details of allegations, background, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
May 24 A Pakistani man has been charged with
fraud by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for
illegally trading Integrated Device Technology Inc
stock options after submitting a bogus takeover bid for the
chipmaker.
The regulator on Tuesday also said it won a court order
freezing the roughly $425,000 of profit made by Nauman Aly, 32,
after the fake bid was traced to a computer in Pakistan.
Aly could not immediately be located for comment, and it is
unclear whether he has hired a lawyer.
Integrated Device shares soared more than 23 percent on
April 12 after an SEC filing falsely said that Aly and six
Chinese investors had acquired 5.1 percent of its stock and
offered to buy the whole company for $4.3 billion, a nearly 65
percent premium.
Most of the gains evaporated after Integrated Device's chief
executive said the San Jose, California-based company had not
talked with the investor group, and could not vouch that its
offer was credible.
The SEC said Aly had paid $18,500 for Integrated Device call
options, a bet the stock price would rise, at 11:50 a.m. that
morning, and sold them at a profit at 12:18 p.m., which was 10
minutes after the filing became public.
"Market manipulation doesn't pay, no matter the method or
how distant the perpetrator," SEC enforcement chief Andrew
Ceresney said in a statement.
The alleged fake filing was the latest in a series submitted
to the SEC's Edgar system that caused stock price volatility.
In March, U.S. prosecutors announced the arrest of and
criminal charges against Nedko Nedev, a U.S.-Bulgarian citizen
they called the architect of bogus takeover bids for Avon
Products Inc and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc
.
According to the SEC, Aly gained access to file documents
with Edgar after submitting applications under his own name and
an alleged Edgar filing agent called "Edgar Solutions."
The case is SEC v Aly, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-03853.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)