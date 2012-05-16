* Grassley reviewing disruption at SEC watchdog office
By Dave Clarke and Sarah N. Lynch
May 16 U.S. Senator Charles Grassley is pressing
the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information
about the decision to place on administrative leave the lead
investigator in the agency's inspector general's office.
David Weber, who joined the SEC a few months ago as the new
assistant inspector general for investigations, was placed on
leave last week after he talked openly about wanting to carry a
concealed firearm at work and some employees complained he was a
physical threat, according to people familiar with the matter.
"The recent turmoil at the SEC inspector general's office
raises questions about how well that office is functioning,"
Grassley said in a statement on Wednesday. "Information from all
sides is necessary to try to establish where things went wrong
and what the agency can do to refocus its watchdog capacity."
On Wednesday, Grassley, who is the leading Republican on the
Senate Judiciary Committee, released letters he sent to SEC
Chairman Mary Schapiro and Acting Inspector General Noelle
Maloney requesting more information about the suspension.
SEC spokesman John Nester declined to comment.
One focus of the letters is the role played by an outside
security company, AT-RISK International, that looked into the
charges made against Weber.
Grassley said allegations have been made that at the time
the firm was doing a "security threat evaluation" on Weber it
also was being investigated by the inspector general's office
"over contracting concerns."
Grassley also sent a letter to AT-RISK President Charles
Tobin asking if the firm recommended that Weber be barred from
SEC headquarters in Washington D.C. and if so on what basis.
Tobin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this year, Weber complained to SEC commissioners
about alleged misconduct in the inspector general's office,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
"The timing doesn't make any sense because he was not
considered threatening until people had a motive for retaliating
against him," Chris Mead, an attorney for Weber, told Reuters
last week. "A chronology of events will reveal that any
allegations against my client are not only false, but are
unlawful retaliation against an employee who did the right
thing."
Mead did not immediately respond to a request for comment on
Wednesday.
In his letter to Schapiro, Grassley requested information
about how many complaints about Weber were received and when
they were made.
(Reporting By Dave Clarke in Washington and Sarah N. Lynch in
