WASHINGTON May 30 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it has named Jon Rymer to serve as interim inspector general in the agency's watchdog office.

Rymer is currently inspector general at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The SEC said he will continue his duties at the other federal agency after starting at the SEC on Wednesday.

The SEC's IG office has been in turmoil recently. Its lead investigator, David Weber, was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after employees complained that he wanted to carry a gun at work. An attorney for Weber has said he's being wrongfully retaliated against. (Reporting By Karey Wutkowski; editing by Carol Bishopric)