WASHINGTON, June 15 The director of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission's investment management
division will retire in July, the agency said on Friday.
Eileen Rominger, a former top official at Goldman Sachs
Asset Management, leaves the division that regulates the
multi-trillion dollar asset management industry.
Rominger's departure comes amid several controversial and
unresolved policy battles in areas she helped oversee, such as
whether the SEC should establish new rules for money market
mutual funds, and whether mutual funds should be required to
register with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
For Rominger, "it's been a very hard tenure with a lot of
contentious rulemaking," said Barry Barbash, a former SEC
official who is now an attorney at the Washington law firm of
Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
Coming into the job when Rominger did, at the start of 2011,
"I'm not sure that anyone would have realized the
contentiousness that would arise," he said.
Rominger joined the SEC after 11 years at Goldman Sachs
, most recently as global chief investment officer of
Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Before that she spent 18 years at Oppenheimer Capital.
"Eileen understood the importance of a fair and efficient
investment management industry to the well-being of investors
everywhere," SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said in a statement.
(Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha and Ross Kerber; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)