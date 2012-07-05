* OCIE Deputy Director Norm Champ to head investment
management
* Champ replaces outgoing director Eileen Rominger
* New job comes as SEC reviews major money market fund
proposal
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 5 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has tapped Norm Champ, the deputy director
of the agency's examinations program, to head the SEC's Division
of Investment Management.
Champ's appointment comes as the SEC's five commissioners
continue reviewing a controversial plan drafted by the
Investment Management Division to bring new additional
regulations to the $2.6 trillion money market fund industry.
Champ will replace outgoing Investment Management Director
Eileen Rominger, a former Goldman Sachs executive who is
leaving the SEC in July after a brief roughly year-and-a-half
stint with the commission.
The Investment Management Division is responsible for
oversight of mutual funds, hedge funds, private equity funds and
exchange-traded funds, among others.
The division is helping to develop the proposed money market
regulations currently being debated internally. SEC Chairman
Mary Schapiro believes the proposal will protect against runs
like the one experienced in 2008 when the Reserve Primary Fund
"broke the buck."
The SEC's draft money market fund proposal contains two
potential plans.
One involves the combination of a capital buffer coupled with
a holdback on redemption requests by investors.
The other consists of a floating net asset value - a move
that aims to curb investor complacency over the stable
$1-per-share value that funds currently quote.
Three commissioners- Democrat Luis Aguilar and Republicans
Troy Paredes and Dan Gallagher -have all expressed skepticism
about the plan and the need for more reforms.
As the new division director, Champ will likely play a
critical role in working with the commissioners to help them
navigate the proposal.
"I am honored to join the division and continue to carry out
the SEC's missions of protecting investors and encouraging
capital formation," Champ said.
Champ has been with the SEC since 2010.
He started as the associate regional director over
investment adviser and investment company examinations in New
York. In June 2010, he became the deputy director of the Office
of Compliance, Inspections and Examinations.
He also helped lead the creation of OCIE's first-ever
examination manual, and he lectures at Harvard Law School where
he has taught a class on private funds.
The SEC said he is now teaching that same course to 120 SEC
colleagues.
Prior to joining the SEC, Champ worked as a general counsel
at Chilton Investment Company. He also previously worked at the
law firm Davis Polk & Wardell.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch)