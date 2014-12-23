By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 23 The U.S. securities investor
watchdog office on Tuesday unveiled its list of the top products
and practices that bedeviled mom and pop investors in 2014.
In an annual report on market activities, the Securities and
Exchange Commission's Office of the Investor Advocate said
private placements, variable annuities, non-traded real estate
investment trusts (REITS) and binary options all presented
problems for investors.
The report also highlighted concerns about "reverse
churning," in which a broker transfers the account of a client
who does not frequently trade into another account with fees
based on asset size so the brokerage can boost its compensation.
"The Investor Advocate does not believe that changes in
rules or regulations are required to address the problem of
reverse churning," the report says. "Rather, aggressive
enforcement action ... should be sufficient to deter this type
of unethical practice."
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law required the SEC
to create the Office of the Investor Advocate, tasked with
analyzing how new rules will affect investors, helping retail
investors resolve problems with the SEC, spotting problematic
trends and advocating for rule changes as needed.
The office first got up and running in February, and is led
by Rick Fleming, former deputy general counsel for the North
American Securities Administrators Association.
The law requires the office to file two reports a year. One,
due in June, concerns the office's objectives and one, in
December, is about activities that may pose risks for investors.
Among the top risks highlighted include private placements,
a popular fundraising method in which companies issue shares or
bonds to a select group of higher net worth investors through
private sales executed by brokerages.
The deals do not need to be registered with the SEC, so they
do not need to disclose as much information to investors.
Many of the risks, such as conflicts of interest involving
how companies often pay third-party firms to conduct due
diligence checks prior to selling the deals, were highlighted by
Reuters in a recent series of articles. [ID: nL2N0N10TQ0]
Tuesday's report did not make any policy recommendations on
private placements, but noted they are "highly illiquid" and
"lack transparency."
It also said it was concerned about confusing fees
associated with variable annuities and high up-front costs that
investors face in non-traded REITS.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by David Gregorio)