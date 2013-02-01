By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 1 A panel of small business
experts on Friday urged U.S. securities regulators to encourage
the creation of a new exchange to list smaller companies to make
it easier for them to enter the public market.
The recommendation by the Advisory Committee on Small and
Emerging Companies to the Securities and Exchange Commission is
not binding.
Still, policy suggestions from the group carry weight with
regulators, who created the committee in 2011 to seek advice on
regulations affecting private companies and public companies
with a market capitalization of less than $250 million.
The 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act already
contains provisions that aim to make it easier for smaller
companies to go public by loosening securities regulations.
However, Stephen Graham, a partner at law firm Fenwick &
West LLP and co-chair of the advisory committee, said the law
does not go far enough to encourage initial public offerings by
smaller companies.
He said a new exchange offering such listings could make it
more cost-effective.
"You really have to make it a lot cheaper to go public," he
told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting. "I don't think
the JOBS Act does that. I think the JOBS Act certainly changes
in a fundamental way how IPOs are done, but I don't think it
encourages IPOs."
The committee envisions an exchange that would provide a
regulatory framework "strict enough to protect investors, but
flexible enough to accommodate innovation and growth," according
to a draft of its recommendation.
The panel said it preferred to limit access to buying such
stock to more sophisticated investors, like those meeting net
worth standards. But some people who attended the session were
skeptical about imposing limits.
"I think the small exchange idea is the best one," SEC
Commissioner Daniel Gallagher, a Republican, told reporters
after listening to the panel's discussions. "Whether it should
be limited to accredited investors, I'm not sure about."
Whether or not a company would be willing to invest money to
create an exchange for smaller-sized firms remains to be seen.
Graham said he could see existing exchange operators such as
the NYSE Euronext or Nasdaq OMX getting
involved in the launch of such a venture.
The committee also said the SEC can consider some
alternatives to an exchange, such as regulations that can help
privately held companies improve liquidity and raise capital in
the secondary market without going public.