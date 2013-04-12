WASHINGTON/NEW YORK April 12 U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Jo White is eyeing a former
adviser to ex-SEC Chairman Arthur Levitt as a potential
contender for a key post in the division that oversees financial
markets, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Joseph Lombard, a market structure expert at law firm Murphy
& McGonigle, is considered to be a leading candidate for a
position in the agency's Trading and Markets Division, three of
those people said.
A second name being floated for a possible job in the
division is Chris Concannon, a former executive with Nasdaq OMX
Group Inc who now works for high-frequency trading firm
Virtu Financial LLC, according to three sources, who spoke
anonymously because the discussions are non-public.