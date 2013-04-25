By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, April 25
Commission on Thursday filed charges against a man accused of
luring investors into a fraudulent investment scheme by
promising big returns under a provision of the 2012 Jumpstart
Our Business Startups Act.
Daniel Peterson and his company, USA Real Estate Fund 1 of
Spokane Valley, Washington, allegedly told investors that the
JOBS Act would let him raise billions of dollars because of a
measure that lifts restrictions on general advertising, the SEC
said.
But Peterson, 63, did not really have a guaranteed
investment product or any affiliation with a financial firm, the
SEC said.
He allegedly took investors' money and then used it to pay
for rent, food, entertainment, vacations, a rented Mercedes Benz
SUV and expenses at a Las Vegas casino, among other things.
Reached by telephone, Peterson adamantly denied the charges.
He said he properly filed a "Reg D" form with the SEC in
2010, which allows for the offering of unregistered securities,
and that he had not solicited any investors.
"I sold personally, founders shares in USA Real Estate Fund
1 Inc to friends and family to provide operating capital for a
company," he said.
He said the SEC has copies of letters from "every single
person who bought a share of stock saying that they understood
it was operational capital, and that in fact my wife and I were
going to take some of the money to recover some of the massive
amount of money we put out."
The JOBS Act was signed into law last year as part of an
effort to help spur small business growth by easing securities
regulations and making it easier for companies to go public.
The SEC's case against Peterson comes as the agency is still
struggling to complete the new JOBS Act rules that Peterson said
would help him raise money - the lifting of the ban on general
solicitation for private offerings.
Congress called for the ban to be lifted by July 2012, but
SEC commissioners are divided over how to craft the rules to
lift the ban.
SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar, a Democrat, has said he fears
the current draft rule will put investors at risk and said it
should be completely re-written. The SEC's two Republicans,
meanwhile, have urged the SEC to hurry and finalize the rules,
saying it will help small businesses.
Investor advocates have generally pushed back against
lifting the ban, saying they fear it will open the flood-gates
for fraud.
Although the SEC's case does not allege that Peterson
violated any JOBS Act-related provisions, it could still provide
some fuel to the ongoing debate over the law.
The SEC said that Peterson raised at least $400,000 from
about 21 investors between November 2010 and June 2012, and also
exchanged USA Fund common stock with at least 26 other
investors.
The agency said he "repeatedly referred to the JOBS Act as
providing legitimacy and urgency for his offerings" in
newsletters and e-mails.
He also allegedly tried to grab investors' attention by
promising to invest the proceeds of his offering in all-American
businesses.
Peterson, for his part, blamed the SEC's delay in lifting
the ban for harming his current business.
He said he has been lobbying federal lawmakers and SEC
commissioners to hurry up and act.
"The SEC continues to drag its feet," he said.