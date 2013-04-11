* House panel says SEC needs to hurry up and finish JOBS Act
* SEC must complete rules on advertising, crowdfunding
* SEC has missed deadlines; says is working hard to finish
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 11 Republican members of the
U.S. House of Representatives criticized top officials at the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday for missing
congressionally mandated deadlines to complete new rules
designed to help small businesses raise capital.
In a hearing that at times grew tense, several Republicans
on a House small-business panel vented their frustrations after
they did not get clarity from the SEC on when the rules would be
completed.
"The SEC expects reporting companies as their regulator to
respect their deadlines. Congress is your regulator. Is it fair
for us to expect you to respect our deadlines?" asked Michigan
Representative Kerry Bentivolio.
"We do, congressman," said Lona Nallengara, acting director
of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance.
Bentivolio later quipped: "No date. No real deadline. Just
when you get around to it. I'm getting a lot of verbal
moonwalking, but I'm not getting anywhere."
The rules at the center of Thursday's hearing stem from the
2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups, or JOBS Act.
Signed into law roughly one year ago, the JOBS Act was
designed to spur small business growth by relaxing federal
securities regulations to make it easier for companies to raise
capital and eventually go public.
It received wide bipartisan support, but has also faced
criticism from some Democrats and investor advocates who say it
causes critical information to be withheld from investors and
could expose them to fraud.
Many of the provisions of the JOBS Act went into effect when
it was signed into law, but several key sections still require
rule-writing by the SEC.
One rule, for instance, would lift a long-standing ban on
general advertising for private placement offerings, making it
easier for hedge funds and others to reach new investors.
Another rule would establish a new regulatory regime for
intermediaries that offer crowdfunding, a capital-raising
strategy that lets investors take small stakes in private
start-ups over the Internet.
The general solicitation rule has so far generated the most
controversy.
SEC staff had initially recommended issuing it right away as
an "interim" final rule and tweaking it later as needed. But
investor advocates decried that approach, saying the SEC needed
to take its time and add critical investor protections before
lifting the ban.
Ultimately, however, the SEC decided to propose a draft rule
to give the public a chance to comment before adopting a final
regulation.
Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina later
lashed out at the agency for its change in approach after
e-mails obtained by a U.S. House panel showed that former SEC
Chairman Mary Schapiro delayed immediately implementing the rule
amid concerns it might tarnish her legacy as a pro-investor
leader of the agency.
Schapiro departed the SEC shortly thereafter, leaving a
divided four-member commission unable to agree on a final rule.
The back story of what happened with the general
solicitation rule at the SEC was still fresh in many
Republicans' minds on Thursday.
"It doesn't seem to be a priority to the SEC. This is a
really big deal," said Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer of
Missouri. "I don't think you see the importance of your job. You
help create economic activity in this country, sir."
Mary Jo White, who was sworn in on Wednesday as the SEC's
new chairman, has said JOBS Act rulemaking would be among her
top priorities, but she has not yet revealed her thinking on how
the rules should be crafted.
Nallengara and the SEC's acting trading and markets
director, John Ramsay, who both testified before the House panel
on Thursday, declined to provide specific timetables to
lawmakers.
But they stressed the agency is trying to get things done.
"The staff...is working as if their rulemaking is the first
one to go," Nallengara said. "The staff is working very hard to
get these in place."