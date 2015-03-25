WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt a
rule set designed to help small businesses raise capital through
smaller and medium-sized public stock offerings known as
"Regulation A."
The SEC's rule, which was required by a 2012 law, would
raise the amount of money companies can raise in Regulation A
stock deals from $5 million to $50 million.
It would also preempt states from reviewing larger deals
between $20 and $50 million, though these deals would face
heftier disclosure and auditing requirements than smaller deals.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)