BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON Aug 11 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it has charged Kansas with fraud for not properly disclosing funding problems with its public pension plan, in the third time the federal regulator has taken action against a state.
Kansas, which was under investigation for nearly four years, has already implemented reforms in how it discloses its pension liabilities and has agreed to settle the charges for its prior incomplete disclosures, without admitting or denying the commission's charges, the SEC said. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.