Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, June 29 Private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. will pay nearly $30 million to settle civil charges that it misallocated more than $17 million in expenses and breached its fiduciary duty to clients, U.S. regulators said.
The settlement marks the most high-profile case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission to date against a private equity firm over fees and expenses, an area the SEC is actively investigating throughout the industry. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.