Sept 17 The high frequency trading firm Latour
Trading LLC agreed to pay a record $16 million penalty to settle
a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case accusing it of
violating a rule that requires broker-dealers to maintain
minimum levels of net liquid assets or net capital.
The SEC on Wednesday said the penalty against New York-based
Latour is 40 times larger than the previous high of $400,000,
imposed in a separate case a decade ago, for violations of the
net capital rule.
Nicolas Niquet, Latour's chief operating officer when the
violations began, agreed to pay a $150,000 penalty to settle
related SEC charges, the regulator said.
The defendants did not admit or deny the SEC's findings in
agreeing to settle.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)