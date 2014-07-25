By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 25
WASHINGTON, July 25 A business unit of Citigroup
will pay $5 million to settle civil charges that one of
its private trading venues violated federal law by failing to
protect its clients' confidential trading data, U.S. regulators
said Friday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that the unit,
LavaFlow Inc, is settling the case without admitting or denying
the charges.
This marks the latest in a string of enforcement cases by
the SEC in recent years targeting alternative trading systems, a
type of trading platform that competes with traditional
exchanges.
The SEC said the case represents the largest-ever penalty
imposed so far on an alternative trading system.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)