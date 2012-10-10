WASHINGTON Oct 10 Four business groups on Wednesday filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the Securities and Exchange Commission's new rule requiring oil, mining and gas companies to disclose payments they make to foreign governments.

In the latest legal challenge to a rule required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, the groups allege the SEC failed to follow proper rule-making procedures and that the rule infringes on First Amendment rights.

The suit was filed by the Chamber of Commerce, the American Petroleum Institute, and two other groups.