NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. authorities are
investigating whether a California man engaged in a series of
improper pump-and-dump campaigns while secretly paying
broker-dealers to trade the stocks he was promoting, according
to court papers.
The probe was disclosed in a lawsuit the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission filed on Thursday seeking to enforce a
subpoena against Michael Forster, who the agency says runs
multiple stock promotion websites.
Forster has resisted complying with the subpoena, the SEC
said. In letters filed in the case as exhibits, Forster's lawyer
has cited his client's right against self-incriminating himself,
calling him the target of a related federal criminal probe.
A federal judge has scheduled a hearing on the SEC's request
to enforce the subpoena for Sept. 1, according to a court order
filed Friday.
Forster's lawyer, Charles Goldberg, declined comment. The
SEC declined to comment on the investigation, and an FBI
spokeswoman had no immediate comment.
U.S. authorities have been increasingly cracking down on
pump-and-dump schemes, in which the prices of thinly-traded
stocks are artificially inflated based on false or overly
positive statements.
In court papers, the SEC said Forster, a resident of San
Luis Obispo, California, owned a number of promotional websites,
including openingbellreport.com, and operates through several
corporate entities including one called SLO 3 Holdings LLC.
In its lawsuit, the SEC said it believes that Forster has
been promoting the stock of various microcap companies in
various pump-and-dump campaigns without accurately disclosing
that those companies paid him to promote the stocks.
The SEC said it also is investigating whether Forster has
been paying undisclosed compensation to broker-dealers to trade
the stocks he is promoting.
Those firms include Monarch Bay Securities LLC, an El
Segundo, California-based broker dealer founded in 2006 that
advertises itself as assisting lower middle market private and
public companies.
The SEC said it launched a formal investigation in January
and subpoenaed Forster a month later, seeking among other things
documents related to his communications with David Kavrell, a
managing director at Monarch.
The SEC said it believes Forster maintains a brokerage
account at Monarch in the name of his girlfriend and that he and
Kavrell frequently communicated about trading penny stocks.
Keith Moore, Monarch's chief executive, in an interview said
he was not aware of the SEC investigation nor of its lawsuit and
declined further comment.
Kavrell did not respond to requests for comment.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Forster,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-mc-246.
