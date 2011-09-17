WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission's inspector general plans to ask the
Justice Department to review whether an SEC lawyer violated
conflict-of-interest laws while working on the Bernard Madoff
fraud case, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
SEC Inspector General David Kotz is investigating whether
former SEC General Counsel David Becker should have recused
himself from advising the SEC on Madoff matters because he had
inherited money from his late mother, who had invested with
Madoff.
The head of the SEC, Mary Schapiro, has said she wished
Becker had removed himself from the agency's work on the Madoff
fraud case.
Becker received an inheritance from his mother that
included Madoff funds, but an SEC ethics counsel cleared him to
work on Madoff legal matters, including a recommendation on how
Madoff's victims should be compensated.
The SEC voted in 2009 on a recommended method to compensate
Madoff's victims, with some commissioners and staff unaware
that Becker had received money from Madoff funds.
