WASHINGTON, April 29 The now-defunct
Connecticut-based hedge fund Level Global Investors LP has
agreed to pay more than $21.5 million to settle civil
insider-trading charges, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said on Monday.
The firm is settling the charges without admitting or
denying them.
The SEC previously filed insider-trading charges against
Level Global's co-founder Anthony Chiasson, former analyst
Spyridon "Sam" Adondakis and six other defendants in January
2012.
Last year, a federal jury in Manhattan found Chiasson guilty
of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud.
The SEC's civil case against Chiasson is ongoing.