EU mergers and takeovers (March 13)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, March 13 Entertainment company Lions Gate Entertainment Corp admitted on Thursday to misleading investors in 2010 when it was facing a hostile takeover and agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle civil charges, U.S. regulators announced.
The settlement, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, marks the sixth time now that the agency has managed to extract an admission of wrongdoing from a defendant since changing its settlement policy last June.
The SEC's case relates to a hostile bid by investor Carl Icahn for the company, though the charging documents do not cite Icahn by name.
The SEC alleges the company engaged in a series of transactions that put millions of newly issued shares into the hands of a management-friendly director in order to defeat the hostile tender offer, without explaining the maneuver properly to investors.
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, March 13 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a $3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed.
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday (Updates with closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 The price of copper rose 1 percent on Monday to its highest level in over two weeks, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite s