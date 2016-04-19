April 19 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has sued two former executives of computer
accessories maker Logitech International SA ,
accusing them of deceiving investors in 2011 by inflating the
results of an unsuccessful TV set-top device.
In a complaint filed late Monday in San Francisco federal
court, the SEC said former chief financial officer Erik Bardman
and former acting controller Jennifer Wolf schemed to inflate
Logitech's operating income, causing a $30.7 million
overstatement in fiscal 2011, and misled its outside auditor.
In November 2014, Logitech restated its financial results
for 2011 and 2012 because of accounting errors related to
inventory writedowns for its Revue set-top device, the SEC said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)