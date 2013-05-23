By Suzanne Barlyn
May 23 The top U.S. securities regulator on
Thursday filed civil fraud charges against a former LPL
Financial LLC adviser, charging he diverted some $2 million of
client funds to use for personal expenses.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that Blake
Richards of Burford, Georgia, scammed at least six clients after
promising to invest their funds in investment vehicles he ran
outside of LPL, according to a complaint filed in the U.S.
District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
LPL is a unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Richards, whose alleged conduct occurred between 2009 and
2013, directed the clients to write checks to his investment
business, instead of LPL, the SEC said. But many of the
investments Richards claimed to have made - everything from a
life insurance product to fixed-income securities - were
fictitious, the SEC alleged.
A lawyer for Richards did not immediately return a call
requesting comment. A spokeswoman for LPL, which is not a party
in the case or accused of wrongdoing, was not immediately able
to comment.
LPL terminated Richards, 36, this month, according to the
complaint. He is not presently registered with the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, which licenses and oversees
securities brokers, according to regulatory filings.
The SEC's case against Richards marks the third time this
week that LPL's name has been tied to regulatory troubles. LPL,
the fourth-biggest U.S. brokerage firm, is overhauling
compliance procedures following a flurry of regulatory
complaints about sales abuses.
On Tuesday, FINRA ordered LPL to pay a total of $9 million
for significant email system failures and making misstatements
to regulators.
On Wednesday, Massachusetts regulators announced that LPL
would pay more than $5 million to investors for alleged improper
sales practices involving real estate securities.
The overall figure was more than double the sum
LPL agreed to pay when Massachusetts initially announced its
case against LPL in February.