By Suzanne Barlyn
May 23 The top U.S. securities regulator on
Thursday filed civil fraud charges against a former LPL
Financial LLC adviser, charging he diverted some $2 million of
client funds to use for personal expenses.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Blake Richards
of Buford, Georgia, scammed at least six clients after promising
to invest their funds in investment vehicles he ran outside LPL,
according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of Georgia.
LPL is a unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
The SEC said Richards, between 2009 and 2013, directed the
clients to write checks to his investment business, instead of
LPL. But many of the investments he claimed to have made -
everything from a life insurance product to fixed-income
securities - were fictitious, the agency said.
Most of the funds came from clients' retirement savings or
life insurance proceeds, the SEC said. On at least one occasion,
Richards gave a fake financial statement to a client, it said.
A lawyer for Richards did not immediately return a call
requesting comment.
A spokeswoman for LPL, which is not a party in the case and
is not accused of wrongdoing, said another LPL adviser reported
Richards's alleged misconduct. LPL immediately launched an
investigation and fired Richards on May 3, the spokeswoman said.
The company also notified securities regulators and law
enforcement authorities. The alleged wrongdoing did not occur
through LPL accounts, she said.
Richards, 36, is not presently registered with the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, which licenses and oversees
securities brokers, according to regulatory filings.
The SEC's case against Richards marks the third time this
week that LPL's name has been tied to regulatory troubles. LPL,
the fourth-biggest U.S. brokerage firm, is overhauling
compliance procedures following a flurry of regulatory
complaints about sales abuses.
On Tuesday, FINRA ordered LPL to pay $9 million for
significant email system failures and making misstatements to
regulators. On Wednesday, Massachusetts
regulators announced that LPL would pay more than $5 million to
investors for alleged improper sales practices involving real
estate securities.
Financial dealings that brokers have with customers in
accounts outside their firms, such as the transactions at issue
in the Richards case, are typically difficult for brokerages to
uncover, lawyers say. Richards was involved in nine other
business ventures outside LPL, according to a regulatory
disclosure.
The SEC said one of Richards's clients sold part of an
annuity based on his recommendation to invest $250,000 in
Facebook Inc's initial public offering last year.
Richards later told the client that he had sold the Facebook
stock at a large profit and deposited the funds at LPL.
But the investor never received an LPL statement, and
Richards told her the accounts were not "linked" properly, the
SEC said.