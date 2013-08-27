Aug 27 The portfolio manager of a Colorado
investment advisory firm has been barred from the securities
industry for forging documents and misleading his firm's chief
compliance officer to conceal his failure to report hundreds of
personal trades, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
said on Tuesday.
The sanctions against the manager, Carl Johns, are the first
the SEC has imposed for violations of a securities industry rule
that prohibits misleading a chief compliance officer or
obstructing the officer's duties, according to an SEC news
release.
Johns, of Louisville, Colorado, can reapply to work in the
securities industry in five years, according to the settlement
he reached with the agency. He neither admitted nor denied the
SEC's findings. A lawyer for Johns did not immediately return a
call requesting comment.
Johns was employed by Colorado-based Boulder Investment
Advisers, LLC and an affiliate, Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC. He
must also pay a $100,000 fine and $255,000 in profits he earned
through the misconduct, according to the settlement. A
representative of the two firms did not immediately return a
call requesting comment.
The SEC said there were 640 personal securities trades that
Johns failed to report to the compliance officer or get advance
clearance for as required by federal securities laws and the
firms' code of ethics.
At least 91 of Johns' trades, made between 2006 and 2010,
involved securities held by funds the firm managed or acquired,
the SEC said. Johns made the trades despite being aware that a
company code of ethics restricted him from trading in securities
that were also traded in the funds he helped manage, the SEC
said.
Johns concealed the trades in periodic internal reports by
altering documents, including trade confirmations and brokerage
statements, according to the SEC. He then tried to hide his
misconduct by creating documents that purported to be pre-trade
approvals. His scheme misled the chief compliance officer, who
was investigating Johns' improper trading, the SEC said.
Johns continued his misconduct after the chief compliance
officer found irregularities in his personal securities
transaction reports, the SEC said. Johns told the officer that
he closed some of the brokerage accounts in question, but he was
still using them for trading, the SEC said. He also altered
paper copies of brokerage account statements to falsely show
that his trading was in compliance, according to the settlement.
(Reporting by Stuart Gittleman; Additional reporting by Suzanne
Barlyn; Editing by Gary Hill)