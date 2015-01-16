By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 16 A former official at Standard &
Poor's sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on
Friday to block the regulator from bringing administrative
charges against her over credit ratings for commercial
mortgage-backed securities.
The Manhattan federal lawsuit by Barbara Duka, a former
co-manager of U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities at the
McGraw Hill Financial Inc unit, is the latest challenge
to the SEC's authority to pursue enforcement cases in-house,
rather than in federal court.
It was filed three months after McGraw Hill took a $60
million charge and said it was in talks to resolve an SEC probe
into its ratings for six CMBS transactions issued in
2011.
Duka, who left S&P in 2012, said she received a "Wells
notice" in November indicating she might face an SEC
administrative proceeding, and said the regulator is expected to
vote on charging her on Jan. 20.
A Wells notice indicates the SEC believes civil charges may
be warranted, and gives a recipient a chance to mount a defense.
McGraw Hill in July disclosed having received its own Wells
notice. The company faces related probes by the New York and
Massachusetts attorneys general.
Representatives for the SEC and McGraw Hill declined to
comment. Duka's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.
Several people have challenged the SEC in federal court over
its use of administrative proceedings, which has grown since the
2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law let the regulator bring
cases against a wider array of defendants in that setting.
SEC administrative law judges preside over the cases, which
are typically fast-tracked and lack some protections that
defendants typically enjoy in more traditional court settings.
In the lawsuit, Duka challenged the constitutionality of
legal provisions that create and provide position and tenure
protections for the administrative law judges.
Her case is separate from lawsuits by the U.S. Justice
Department and state attorneys general accusing S&P of inflating
credit ratings on toxic assets before the 2008 financial
crisis.
S&P is expected to pay just over $1 billion to settle those
lawsuits, a person familiar with the matter said this week.
The case is Duka v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-357.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)