NEW YORK, April 15 A federal judge on Wednesday
refused to stop the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from
pursuing a case against a former Standard & Poor's executive
over her role in an alleged fraud involving ratings for
commercial mortgage-backed securities.
U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan said Barbara
Duka was not entitled to a preliminary injunction to stop the
SEC's administrative proceedings because she was unlikely to
succeed on the merits of her argument that the proceedings were
unconstitutional.
In January, the SEC accused Duka of fraudulently
misrepresenting how S&P arrived at various CMBS ratings. The
regulator also announced a related $77 million settlement with
S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc.
Daniel Goldman, a lawyer for Duka, declined immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao)