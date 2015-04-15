(Adds comments, details from decision and on SEC use of
administrative proceedings)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 15 A federal judge on Wednesday
refused to stop the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from
pursuing a case against a former Standard & Poor's executive
over her role in an alleged fraud involving ratings for
commercial mortgage-backed securities.
U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan said Barbara
Duka did not deserve a preliminary injunction because she was
unlikely to succeed on the merits of her argument that SEC
administrative proceedings are unconstitutional.
But the judge also departed from earlier decisions by other
judges in finding he had jurisdiction to review the claim, which
he called "outside the SEC's expertise."
Guy Petrillo, a lawyer for Duka, said he is reviewing the
decision. SEC spokesman Kevin Callahan declined to comment.
The SEC is pursuing more enforcement cases in-house, rather
than in federal court where defendants may have more procedural
protections, using authority it gained through the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial reforms.
Others who have objected to SEC administrative proceedings
include U.S. financier Lynn Tilton, who sued the regulator on
April 1 ; former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
director Rajat Gupta; and Wing Chau, an investor featured in
Michael Lewis' best-seller "The Big Short."
Duka, a former head of S&P's CMBS group, was charged with
having in 2011 concealed how S&P had eased its criteria for
calculating some commercial mortgage ratings.
S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc, agreed in
January to pay $77 million to settle related charges by the SEC
and the New York and Massachusetts attorneys general.
Duka said the SEC case against her belongs in federal court,
and like some other defendants argued that administrative
proceedings violate Article II of the U.S. Constitution.
She said this was because administrative law judges qualify
as executive branch officers subject to removal only for "good
cause," yet enjoy layered job protections that can make it
impossible for the president to remove them.
Berman, though, said the U.S. Supreme Court had upheld
restrictions on the president to remove "quasi-judicial"
officials, like commissioners of the Federal Trade Commission
and members of a panel reviewing World War Two injury claims.
"This court finds no basis for concluding, as Duka urges,
that the statutory restrictions upon the removal of SEC ALJs are
so structured as to infringe the president's constitutional
authority," Berman wrote.
The case is Duka v SEC, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-00357.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao)