BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals' Pemetrexed NDA accepted for filing by the FDA
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals' Pemetrexed NDA accepted for filing by the FDA
WASHINGTON, July 19 The Securities and Exchange Commission charged the city of Miami and its former budget director with fraud on Friday, for allegedly making misleading statements and omissions in bond documents in order to mask general fund deficits.
The regulatory agency said it was seeking injunctive relief and financial penalties from the city as well as former budget director Michael Boudreaux.
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals' Pemetrexed NDA accepted for filing by the FDA
Feb 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
TEL AVIV, Feb 28 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted "priority review" for its SD-809 drug to treat tardive dyskinesia with a target date for approval by Aug. 30.