Dec 27 The city of Miami on Friday lost its bid
to dismiss a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission that accused the city of fraud by making misleading
statements and omissions in connection with municipal bond
offerings.
U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami, Florida, said
she was not convinced the SEC's complaint was a "shotgun
pleading," rejecting the city's claims the agency failed to
allege any false or misleading statement.
"Those general allegations support each claim for relief and
identify the relevant events, misrepresentations, and omissions
advanced by the SEC," Altonaga wrote.
The judge also rejected arguments the SEC failed to show that
any of the alleged misstatements or omissions were material to
investors, saying there was "just enough" to prevent such a
finding.
In a separate ruling Friday, Altonaga also declined to
dismiss the SEC's fraud claims against Michael Boudreaux, a
former budget director for the city. Boudreaux had contended as
a public official he had qualified immunity from civil
liability.
Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado in an interview said the city
"sort of expected this ruling." He promised to continue
litigating, but also said Miami was willing to settle the case.
"What I hope is that we can get a settlement that would not
affect the positive outlook that we have in the bond offerings
of the city now," he said.
Representatives for the SEC did not respond to a request for
comment. A lawyer for Boudreaux also did not respond to a
request for comment.
The SEC sued Miami and Boudreaux in July amid a crackdown by
the agency on issuers in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market
for failing to provide investors accurate and timely
information.
The lawsuit said that beginning in 2008, Miami and Boudreaux
made misleading statements about interfund transfers in three
2009 bond offerings for $153.5 million.
The SEC also accused the administration of the city, which
has a population of 414,000 people, of violating a 2003
cease-and-desist order entered into to with the agency over
similar misconduct.
Since the SEC filed the lawsuit in July, the city hired a
new budget director, and a trio of top finance staff resigned in
late August. In response to the allegation, the city has also
offered to bring in a new finance team under a revamped
structure.
The city is also under SEC investigation in a probe focused
on $500 million in bonds that the city and county sold to pay
for the Marlins' new baseball park in Little Havana.
The lawsuit came two months after the SEC similarly sued
Florida's South Miami for fraud, saying it did not disclose
issues with the tax-exempt status of two bond
deals.
It was one of a number of actions the SEC has taken this
year against municipal issuers.
In May, the SEC brought a landmark case accusing
Pennsylvania's capital city of Harrisburg of making misleading
statements outside of disclosure documents.
A month earlier, it accused Victorville, California, and
others of defrauded investors by inflating the value of property
used to secure a 2008 bond sale.
The SEC in March settled securities fraud claims against
Illinois for misleading investors about its pension
problems.
Most recently, the SEC announced in November a $20,000
settlement with the Greater Wenatchee Regional Events Center
Public Facilities District, a municipal corporation formed by
nine cities in Washington state.
The settlement, which resolved claims it misled investors in
a bond offering financing an events center and hockey arena, was
the first time the SEC had assessed a financial penalty against
a municipal issuer.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. City of
Miami, Florida, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
Florida, No. 13-22600.