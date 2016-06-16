WASHINGTON, June 16 The top U.S. securities
regulator on Thursday proposed new requirements for what
companies must disclose about their mining properties, saying
the industry had undergone significant changes in recent years
and become more globalized.
The proposal would align with "global standards and give
investors more comprehensive information," said Securities and
Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White in a statement.
In general, the proposal would require more detailed
disclosure on individual properties, operations and mineral
reserves. Companies would also have to disclose their resources
and exploration results, as well as their mineral reserves.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernadette Baum)