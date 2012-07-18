July 18 Mizuho Financial Group Inc has
agreed to pay $127.5 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges
that its U.S. investment banking unit misled investors in a $1.6
billion collateralized debt obligation by obtaining false credit
ratings.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's settlement
with the Mizuho Securities USA unit calls for a $115 million
civil penalty, the disgorgement of $10 million of fees, and the
payment of $2.5 million of interest. Mizuho did not admit or
deny the SEC charges in agreeing to settle.
The SEC said it also settled proceedings against three
former Mizuho employees responsible for the Delphinus CDO 2007-1
transaction. They are Alexander Rekeda, who led the group that
structured the CDO; Xavier Capdepon, who modeled the CDO for
rating agencies; and Gwen Snorteland, the transaction manager
responsible for structuring and closing the CDO.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gary
Hill)