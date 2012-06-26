* Commissioners got draft proposal late on Monday
* Draft rule largely follows Schapiro's publicized vision
* Discusses floating NAV, capital and redemption holdbacks
* Commissioners given 30 days to review the draft
* Unclear if Schapiro will call a vote
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 26 Top officials at the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission are reviewing a draft
proposal for controversial new reforms for the $2.6 trillion
money market fund industry, according to people familiar with
the matter.
The draft proposal, which was formally circulated among
commissioners late on Monday, outlines SEC Chairman Mary
Schapiro's vision for adding safeguards to the money market
funds, one of those people said.
Schapiro contends those funds are still susceptible to runs,
despite some reforms already put in place after the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
John Nester, an SEC spokesman, declined to comment on
whether a draft rule is circulating among the commissioners.
"The chairman believes that reforms are necessary because money
market funds remain susceptible to destabilizing runs," he said.
The new safeguards are strongly opposed by the fund industry
and the Chamber of Commerce. Three of the SEC's five
commissioners have also publicly expressed skepticism about the
need to adopt additional money market reforms beyond the ones
enacted in 2010.
The draft proposal is largely similar to what has already
been publicly discussed by Schapiro in speeches to the industry
and in testimony before Congress.
The proposal contains two potential plans.
One involves the combination of a capital buffer coupled
with a holdback on redemption requests by investors. The other,
meanwhile, consists of a floating net asset value - a move that
aims to curb investor complacency over the stable $1-per-share
value that funds currently quote.
The commissioners are being given 30 days to review the draft
proposal, those people said, but it is unclear whether Schapiro
may call a vote on the plan because she is still trying to gain
support for it. She will need three votes from the five-member
commission if she hopes to put it out for public comment.
A money market fund is a type of mutual fund that is
required to invest in low-risk securities.
While money market funds are generally considered safer than
other mutual funds that pay dividends, they are not federally
insured, which critics believe can cause a false sense of
security.
Confidence in the money fund industry was shaken in 2008 when
the Reserve Primary Fund, one of the oldest and biggest money
funds, broke the buck, or its per-share value fell below $1.
That happened because of the fund's heavy losses on debt
holdings in Lehman Brothers, which had collapsed a few days
earlier.
The SEC enacted money market reforms in 2010 that tightened
credit quality standards, shortened weighted average maturities
and imposed a liquidity requirement on money market funds.
But Schapiro is not convinced these rules go far enough.
"It is essential we address this risk now rather than
waiting until the middle of the next crisis," she told the
Senate Banking Committee last week.
Other federal regulators, including those at the Federal
Reserve, have also been vocal in calling for additional
regulations for money market funds.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; editing by M.D. Golan)