* IOSCO report explores money fund reforms
* SEC's Schapiro also wants new rules for money funds
* 3 SEC officials say IOSCO report should be scrapped
* Commissioners: report does not reflect their views
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, May 11 Three of the five top members
of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday came
out in opposition to an international report exploring reforms
for the money market fund industry.
Democratic SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar and Republican SEC
commissioners Troy Paredes and Dan Gallagher issued a joint
statement, saying the report did not reflect the views of the
majority of the commission.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro has said further steps are needed
to help prevent another run on money market funds by panicked
investors, like the one that occurred in 2008 during the
financial crisis.
The fund industry has strongly resisted the push, and three
of the SEC commissioners have expressed doubts that more reforms
are needed.
They point to a series of new rules adopted in 2010 that
tightened credit quality standards, shortened the maturities of
fund investments and imposed a new liquidity requirement, among
other things.
On April 27, the International Organization of Securities
Commissions, or IOSCO, issued a report titled "Money Market Fund
Systemic Risk Analysis and Reform Options."
In the report, IOSCO analyzes the risks of money market
funds and seeks comments about various potential regulatory
options to help bolster the industry, including a controversial
move to a floating net asset value.
IOSCO's membership is comprised of representatives from
securities regulatory agencies around the world, including the
SEC.
"We feel that it is important to state for the record that
the Consultation Report does not reflect the views and input of
a majority of the Commission," said Aguilar, Paredes and
Gallagher.
"In fact, a majority of the Commission expressed its
unequivocal view that the commission's representatives should
oppose publication of the Consultation Report and that the
commission's representatives should urge IOSCO to withdraw it
for further consideration and revision."
The statement by the three commissioners came on the same
day that fund industry executives convened in Washington for an
annual conference by the Investment Company Institute, the
industry's leading trade group.
Schapiro used the event to reiterate her case for more
reforms.
"I have very legitimate concerns about the risks that are
posed by the stable NAV and the potential to cause runs,"
Schapiro told the audience on Friday morning. "We all know what
happened in 2008."
Schapiro is urging the agency to consider two potential
plans.
One would consist of both a capital buffer requirement and a
30-day hold-back on redemption requests by investors.
The other would impose a floating net asset value to help
curb investor complacency over the stable $1-per-share value
that funds currently quote.
In order to issue a proposal, Schapiro will need to win
three votes on the five-member panel,
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bernard Orr)