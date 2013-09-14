Sept 14 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission denied Saturday that the commission had rejected a
proposed settlement with managers of a large money market fund
that "broke the buck" during the 2008 financial crisis, saying
their negotiations never reached that point of consideration.
SEC lawyer Nancy Brown, in a brief court filing, said
lawyers for defendants including Reserve Management Co. made a
"misstatement" when claiming they had reached a settlement in
principle with the regulator at the end of August, only to learn
on Sept. 5, that the SEC subsequently rejected it.
The claim that the SEC rejected a settlement with the money
managers was made by John Dellaportas, a lawyer for the
defendants. Dellaportas made the claim in a Sept. 5 court filing
and complained that the commission's "sudden refusal to settle"
harmed fund shareholders with additional delays and costs.
"Today, much to our surprise, we were informed that, not
only had the Commission rejected the proposed settlement
agreement in principle that had been negotiated between
defendants and the SEC staff, but it was also unwilling to
settle with defendants on any other terms," he wrote,
italicizing the last four words for effect.
The alleged breakdown was viewed as significant because it
could derail a separate accord reached last week in which the
founder of the fund, Bruce Bent Sr, and others agreed to settle
a class-action lawsuit by the fund's investors.
Brown, the lawyer for the SEC, countered on Saturday.
"Contrary to their contention that a settlement had been
considered and rejected by the Commission, the parties'
negotiations never reached the point at which a proposal was
submitted to the Commission for its consideration," said Brown
in the filing.
Later on Saturday, Dellaportas filed a court letter in
response to Brown and detailed the settlement discussions
between the SEC and defendants along with his colleague Robert
Romano.
"On September 5, the staff called Mr. Romano and advised him
that "the Commission" would not be settling on the terms to
which we had previously agreed, nor would it settle on any other
terms," Dellaportas said in the filing.
A spokeswoman with the SEC did not respond to a request for
comment. Brown did not respond either.
The case stems from events on Sept. 16, 2008, when the net
asset value of the $62 billion Reserve Primary Fund fell below
the $1 per share it was designed to maintain.
Reserve Primary had held $785 million of debt from Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc, which went bankrupt the day before, and
worries about the Lehman stake had spurred a flood of redemption
requests that the fund could not meet.
Last November, a federal jury in New York cleared Bent and
his son Bruce Bent II of civil fraud charges relating to the
collapse, while finding the son liable for negligence.
The jury also found two corporate entities, Reserve
Management and Resrv Partners Inc, liable on one count of
securities fraud, and Reserve Management for violating a federal
law governing investment advisers.
The SEC and the Reserve defendants had negotiated over
issues left over from the trial, according to court filings.
The cases are SEC v. Reserve Management Co, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-04346; and In re:
The Reserve Primary Fund Securities & Derivative Class Action
Litigation in the same court, No. 08-08060.
(Reporting By Casey Sullivan and Nate Raymond)