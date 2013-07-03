By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 3
WASHINGTON, July 3 The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service on Wednesday proposed new guidance to address some of
the tax concerns the money market fund industry has raised about
potential industry reforms.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed reforms
to the $2.6 trillion money market fund industry intended to
reduce the risk of abrupt withdrawals from money funds.
The centerpiece of the proposal calls for prime funds used
by institutional investors to make a transition from a stable
price of $1 per share to a floating net asset value.
That reform is a direct response to what happened in 2008
when the Reserve Primary Fund, one of the largest money funds,
suffered losses on Lehman Brothers debt and could not maintain
its $1 per share price, known as "breaking the buck."
That ignited a run by investors across the money fund
industry, cutting off a major source of overnight funding for
many corporations.
The industry has staunchly opposed a switch to a floating
net asset value (NAV), saying investors would lose interest in
the product, partly due to tax and accounting burdens.
One of the industry's major concerns was that a floating NAV
would trigger "wash sale" tax rules, which bar an investor from
recognizing losses from the sale of securities if the investor
purchased substantially identical shares within 30 days before
or after such sale.
Companies frequently use money market funds to meet
short-term funding needs, typically buying and selling money
market fund shares on a daily or weekly basis.
The IRS's proposed guidance would grant investors in money
market funds with a floating NAV some relief from those "wash
sale" tax rules, as long as the loss was not more than 50 basis
points, or one half of 1 percent.
The guidance did not, however, address a separate concern by
the industry about potential tax and record-keeping burdens that
could arise from a floating NAV, though the SEC has previously
said that the IRS is expected to come up with a fix.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council, a group of
regulators created by the Dodd-Frank reform law, had asked the
IRS late last year to look into the tax concerns raised by the
fund industry, as part of a broader proposal calling for reforms
to the money market fund industry.
The IRS' proposed guidance will be open for a 90-day comment
period. It would only be finalized if the SEC ultimately decides
to adopt rules requiring some funds to have a floating net asset
value.
"Today's action is consistent with the Financial Stability
Oversight Council's past guidance and gives stakeholders needed
clarity as reform options are considered," a Treasury Department
spokeswoman said.