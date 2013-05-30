By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 30 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is taking steps to help spot if money starts
flowing to alternative investments as the SEC cracks down on
money market funds.
The SEC is due to meet next week to propose new rules for
the roughly $2.6 trillion money market fund industry, in the
hope extra safeguards will prevent the type of runs on money
funds that happened during the financial crisis.
At the same meeting, the SEC plans to propose a reform that
would require less-regulated private liquidity funds to make
additional disclosures to the SEC.
The proposal was included at the request of SEC Democratic
Commissioner Luis Aguilar. It is designed as a way to detect
potential outflows from money market funds into the
less-regulated funds, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
For months, the money market fund industry has lobbied
heavily against new reforms for their funds, warning that a
crackdown could trigger investors to seek new places to put
their cash.
Liquidity funds generally have some of the same attributes
as money market funds, such as maintaining a stable net asset
value. However, they are not required to register with the SEC
as a mutual fund, and therefore are not as strictly regulated.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law did add some
additional transparency to liquidity funds, forcing advisers
with at least $1 billion in assets under management to file a
"Form PF" with the SEC.
About 80 liquidity fund managers were subject to that rule.
It is not clear exactly the size of overall assets in the
industry.
The forms must include the types of assets in their
portfolios, provide information about their risk profiles, and
give an explanation about whether they comply with some of the
rules for registered money funds.
The new SEC proposal to be considered on June 5 would force
the funds to hand over more information on these Form PFs.
Details about the additional requirements were not
immediately available.
MONEY FUND RETHINK
A move into more opaque markets has been an ongoing concern
of Aguilar's since last year, after then-SEC Chairman Mary
Schapiro started pushing for more reforms to the money market
fund industry.
Schapiro had advocated for capital buffers and redemption
holdbacks, or alternatively, a switch from a stable $1 per share
net asset value to a floating NAV.
Aguilar had originally joined the SEC's two Republican
commissioners in expressing concern about whether additional
money fund reforms were needed after new industry rules were put
in place in 2010.
The three called for an economic study to explore whether
the 2010 reforms were enough to prevent runs. After agency
economists completed it, they warmed to the idea of more
safeguards.
Wednesday's money market fund proposal, which is close to
700 pages, reflects a less strict approach to regulating money
funds compared with Schapiro's initial plan.
A move from a stable to a floating net asset value is
contemplated in the plan, but capital buffers are no longer
considered to be a leading option.
Wednesday's plan is widely expected to primarily target
prime funds used by institutional investors, who are considered
most likely to incite runs on money funds.
However, the proposal is also expected to raise questions
about whether prime funds used by retail investors should also
be covered by the new rules.
However, the proposal is also expected to ask questions
about whether prime funds used by retail investors should also
be covered by the new rules as well.
Some prominent funds in the industry have previously said
they could live with regulatory changes for prime funds for
institutional investors.
But they say changes to other kinds of money market funds
that are less likely to be subject to runs are not needed.
"Market data shows how Treasury, government, municipal and
retail general purpose/prime money market mutual funds have not
demonstrated any need for further reform," Fidelity said in a
statement posted online on Wednesday.